What a year the Macon Tigerettes had last season. They won the Centralia Tournament! They won the Highland Tournament! They won the Macon Tournament! They won the Clarence Cannon Conference and they won Districts.
That’s an awful lot of winning, 25 wins to be exact, but……….the season came to an end with a loss in Sectionals to Boonville, the eventual State Champions.
Macon Head Coach Richard Driscoll enters his third year with the Tigerettes with an impressive 49-8 record at the school. He and his Assistant Coach Leslie Miller, will begin the 2021-22 season with a good mix of veteran experience and talented upperclassmen who will be getting more playing time this season.
At the front and the leader of the team, is senior guard Lexi Miller. She was outstanding last season averaging 17.2 ppg, 4.5 apg 5.5 Rpg 3.9 stl pg. She was a gamechanger last year and excelled in the biggest moments.
Macon will look for her to continue that dominance. Miller will be joined by fellow senior guard Shelby Petre who averaged 7.7 ppg. 2.5 rpg. 1.5 apg. 1.8 stlpg.
She can really do it all on the court and with a strong offseason she looks to increase her averages across the board. Junior guard Brook Weimer averaged 3.3 ppg 2.8 rpg. 1.6 ast.pg 1 stl pg last season.
Forward Savannah Thompson is a senior who will be seeing many more minutes in her starting role. She was able to come off the bench and provide some solid scoring around the basket and her rebounding can be a difference maker.
Fellow senior forward Caylie Wilson averaged 1.5 ppg. 2.3 reb. 1 apg. 1.6 stl.pg in spot starting duty last year. Wilson is a solid defender and can rebound on both ends of the court.
Coach Driscoll will have great depth with solid experience, including three seniors who will push to be in the mix all season.
Seniors Chezney Smith, Sofia Burks and Bailey Hoelscher have all contributed to the program to different degrees. They will be called upon to slip in the line-up at a moments notice, so the team doesn’t miss a beat.
Talented junior Brooklyn Anderson will also be pushing for playing time as will sophomore Emily Dawson.
Last season, the Tigerettes averaged an impressive 56.8 points per game. Coach Driscoll preaches his offensive philosophy every practice, “We look to score in transition off of our defense. If not, we try to take a quality shot by making the defense work.”
They definitely make the other team’s defense work. With great ball movement and their overall team quickness, Macon creates many open look opportunities. Coach Driscoll is truly a defensive minded coach.
He believes when you make things hard on the opponent or you take advantage of a mismatch the other team will get out of rhythm and the Tigerettes can pounce!
“Our goal is to make everything difficult [for the other team’s offense],” explained Coach Driscoll. They must have made things very difficult for opponents last season because they only allowed them to average a paltry 36.4 points per game last year.
Coach Driscoll will once again use strategies that have earned him an overall coaching record of 282-154. His philosophy; “I believe in defense and taking care of the ball! We preach it and practice it every day!”
The Clarence Cannon Conference will be top heavy again this season. Big rivalry games against South Shelby (Home-Jan), Centralia (Away-Feb) and Monroe City (Away-Feb) will all be good measuring stick games to see where the Macon girl’s stand before Districts.
They may not be in the win column more than last season, but the run in the playoffs is always a wild ride and anything can happen.