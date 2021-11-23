The Marceline Tigers were young and inexperienced going into last season.
By the end they were experienced and had grown on and off the court. “I felt the guys did an outstanding job of buying in to a completely new system of play and establishing a framework for a thriving culture,” reflected Tiger’s Head Coach Michael Severa.
“We went from guys who play basketball to guys who ARE basketball players. Every coach knows the real joy of coaching and seeing your players grow up before your very eyes.”
The growing pains were real last season enroute to an 8-14 record, but that will happen in a tough conference like the Lewis & Clark, there’s nowhere to hide, you have to take your licks sometimes.
Things should payoff in a bigger way heading into the 2021-22 season. Four full-time starters and one part-time starter return. Of the ten players likely to see time this season five are seniors and five are juniors.
The Tigers success this season will start down low with senior post player Will Heller (6-3, 195). He is a true inside and outside threat, averaging a solid 12.6 PPG and was named to the KMZU Dream Team, 3rd team All-Conference and All-District.
The second leading scorer returning is Wyatt Molloy (6-2, 170) a senior guard who averaged 12.2 points per game and was named 2nd team All-Conference, KMZU Dream Team and All District.
Coach likes the way he attacks the rim aggressively. Junior point guard Adain Daller (5-9, 160) averages 2.2 PPG and “Does a good job of orchestrating our system of play,” commented coach.
Senior guard Zach Niemeier (5-11. 190) averaged 8.7 PPG and became a legitimate threat and a solid overall player for the Tigers. Senior guard Sam Gilman (6-1, 185) averaged 7.8 PPG and became a legitimate threat.
Coach calls him “A tough, hard-nosed player.” Senior guard Landen Gardner (5-11, 220) was a part-time starter last season and averaged 2 PPG. Coach likes his style because he gets the tough rebounds and takes the charge! The depth on this team will help especially in the second half of the long season.
The help will come from four junior guards who have various skill sets. Cayden Davis (6-0, 155) is a good ball handler, good passer and looks to attack the basket. He is quick and a good defender. Rafe Bohonsky (5-10, 170) is a good shooter who looks to score when he has the ball. Coach says he is an improving defender.
Tanner Sayre (6-0, 165) may be undersized, but he is a good defender and rebounder. The final junior guard is John Darling (5-10, 145) who coach calls “Very hard-working and also undersized, but will defend and rebound.”
On offense coach states “We don’t teach plays… we teach players how to play. We rely on basic structure with options to flow from that structure. Options which are chosen based on how players read the defense.” The Tigers averaged 53.4 points per game last year.
“Entering the second year of the system we should see an increase in the scoring output,” explained Coach Severa. “This summer we added numerous enhancements and supplements to our foundation which means we are going to be a lot harder to guard.” On defense, coach keeps it simple, “Defend hard! Trap hard! Rebound hard!”
“Unfortunately, with so much to learn last year, our defensive development took a backseat.”
The Tigers allowed teams to average 62.8 points per game. “Now we can devote more time to the defensive end since we have to defend our enhanced offense every day. We now we have the ability to defend at a very high level,” coach boasted.
Coach Severa and his assistant coach Todd Lowther just want their kids to “Play hard, play cool, play together, have fun!” Sounds simple.
Coach feels the outlook this season is brighter, “We should be much better offensively and defensively. We can’t control outcomes, only processes: Effort, Execution, Energy. All we have to do is run, shoot, rebound, trap, and play hard. The best is yet to come!”