The 2020-21 basketball season was rollercoaster of a year for the Marceline Lady Tigers program and Head Coach Jordan Beck.
The squad finished with a final record of 7-15, but enter the 2021-22 season with a chance to reset. One place Beck plans to do that is on offense. “Our offensive philosophy has changed a little bit from the past years,” the sixth-year head coach says.
“We are looking into a new offense. Our philosophy is to play position-less offense. Outsmart the defense!”
Four starters return for the Lady Tigers to help Beck instill this new approach. The most highly decorated of those players is senior forward Ramzee Bruner (5-10), who averaged 12 points per game, 6 rebounds, and 1 assist in 2020.
For those exploits, Bruner was awarded spots on the All-Conference First-Team, All-District Second-Team, and KMZU Dream Team. Bruner has terrific footwork in and around the paint and can step back to shoot from mid-range.
As the team’s sole starting senior and undoubted best player, Bruner will have a lot of weight on her shoulders in 2021. But expect her to meet those expectations and surpass the exceptional numbers she put up in 2020.
The other player returning with postseason honors is sophomore combo guard Lucy Moseley (5-5). Moseley had a fantastic freshman campaign, averaging 6 ppg, 4 assists per game, and 3 rpg.
She was named Third-Team All-Conference, Second-Team All-District, and won a spot on the Milan All-Tournament Team. Moseley has great court vision, is always happy to distribute, and cleverly plays the angles to get around defenders.
Sharing point duties with Moseley is a newcomer, freshman PG Natalee Pennington (5-6). Expect Pennington to use her quickness to her advantage and quickly improve as the season wears on. Sophomore guard Avery Gillman (5-8) is another starter back in action.
Gillman has nice range on her jumper, which will be used to spread the floor. Senior point guard Kennedy Edgar (5-7) will be in the backcourt once again. The final returning starter is junior center Addison Huber (6-0), who is one of the best rebounders in the Lewis & Clark Conference.
Huber averaged 8 ppg, 8 rpg, and a promising 2 assists per page. She has all the makings of a complete player and could ultimately be Marceline’s difference-maker this season.
Beck just might have the deepest team in the conference this year, as all four of Marceline’s main bench players won experience at the varsity level in 2020. Senior guard Sevilla Bussman (5-6), junior guard Cassie Rodgers (5-6), sophomore guard Ireland Bloss (5-7) and senior forward Chloee Dorrell (5-9) could comprise a starting line-up on a lesser squad.
Their depth will allow Beck and her staff to vary offensive and defensive looks throughout a game. “We have a wide variety of players this year who have certain jobs,” Beck says.
“Our guards will have Bigs inside to work with. We have a freshman who has the potential to be a starter this year—she is a great asset to our team and what we are trying to do this year. With changing some positions and offense around, we are looking to improve drastically on the offensive end.”
If Beck can get that offensive improvement, expect a strong Marceline team in 2021-22. “Overall, we should be a better team than last year,” she says.
“We still have young, inexperienced players, but this summer made us better. We are looking to finish in the middle or towards the top of the Lewis & Clark Conference. We are ready to get to work in November and are excited for the season with new and experienced players!”
She has the right mix of players and the right approach for a much-improved Lady Tigers team in 2021-22.