COLUMBIA - The Marceline Tigers looked for their first state title in 35 years at Faurot Field Saturday.
Both the Tigers and the East Buchanan Bulldogs went into Faurot with only one loss.
Defense was the name of the game for the Tigers' first half. Marceline's Sam Gillman, who is listed as cornerback, wide receiver and quarterback, intercepted an end zone pass late in the second quarter.
East Buchanan used their running backs well, as both Trevor Klein and Cru Conaway ran in touchdowns in the first and second quarter, respectively.
The Tigers were scoreless going into halftime with 9:07 possession time, eight first downs and one interception.
Both Marceline and East Buchanan scored in the third quarter. East Buchanan's running back Trevor Klein had an 8 yard touchdown run early in the third quarter.
Marceline running back Hunter Nelson punched in a 1 yard touchdown run with 2:53 left in the third quarter.
Nelson's touchdown put the Tigers on the clock, and it would be the last score of the game for either team.
The East Buchanan Bulldogs won 21-7 and finished their season with a state title and a 14-1 record. Marceline finished its season 12-2.
The Tigers relied on passing yards while the Bulldogs utilized their rushing abilities. Marceline had 199 passing yards and 67 rushing yards while East Buchanan had 97 passing yards and 233 rushing yards.