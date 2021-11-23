Most teams in Central Missouri had COVID related issues whether it be quarantines, cancellations or missing players, but the Marshall Owls suffered more than any other team.
The Owls did not play their first game until January 4th. Head Coach Christian Phelps said it not only affected the amount of games they had, but it also affected more importantly the amount of time they had to practice which was limited to say the least.
After all that, they had to play 16 games over two months with only 13 practices. Needless to say, it affected Marshall’s play on the court where they went 4-12 last season.
Coach Phelps enters his third year at Marshall under hopefully better circumstances. He returns only one full-time starter from a year ago, but he has very experienced and talented depth this season. It starts with senior point guard Dylan Arends (5-10).
“Dylan will have the ball in his hands a lot this season,” stated Coach Phelps. “He will be ready to lead on the offensive and defensive side and has the confidence this season to take over games if he needs too.”
Senior guard Axavier Reed (5-10) will be a nice 1-2 punch linked up with Arends. “Axavier brings toughness, athleticism, and skill to go with Arends,” commented coach. “This will be a great backcourt to start the season.”.
Senior forward Jax Malan (6-4) will be able to space out the floor with his shooting ability and he also brings a toughness that will be hard to go against. Senior forward Zach Martinez (6-3) is the big body needed on the boards and down in the low post.
The depth mentioned earlier features players with varied skill sets, but each can help the team when called upon. Senior guard Tyson Franklin (6-2) is an “Athlete!,” Coach exclaims. “Great player who was injured last year. Won't be able to play until January 4th.”
Long and Lanky forward Jeremiah Hayes (6-4) has quick feet and is able to guard 1-5. The junior is also a capable shooter, but he won't be able to play until January 4th. Another big body at center is junior Logan Alspach (6-4). He has great hands, but is still learning the varsity game. Sophomore guard Stephen Caviness (6-0) is called “A quick young guard, tough on-ball defense and good shooter,” by coach.
“We are going to slow the ball down, limit our TO's and really make teams guard us defensively,” stated Coach Phelps when asked about the offense. “We are going to keep the ball in our playmakers hands and use our ball screen motion to get an advantage.”
The offense averaged 45 points per game last year. A number that needs improvement and coach sees how, “We are strong from the guard spot. Keeping the ball in their hands and trusting them to make plays and reads will be vital offensively.
When we are able to shoot the ball well, we can be tough to defend with our pace.” On the defensive end coach remarks, “We are going to man up in our gap defense, and really make it hard on you to get the ball inside. We will make it a priority to keep the opponent in check in transition and limiting the offense to only 1 shot.”
The Owls allowed teams to average 60 points per game last year, but help is on the way, “We have some tough kids who play with a lot of effort, if we are able to buy into our defense we have the potential to be in a lot of ball games.” The upcoming season means a fresh start for Marshall.
“I am excited for this season with how crazy it has been for my first two years,” Coach Phelps said.
“I am excited to be able to (hopefully) have a normal season where our guys know what we are trying to do. The guys were catching on from the summer workouts of our practices and the way we do things and hopefully it translates to our games.”