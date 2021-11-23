As John Roberts begins his 25th year as a high-school basketball head coach, it’ll be his first with the Marshall program. He inherits a squad that finished 2020 with an 8-11 record.
He sums up that year by saying, “Last season, Marshall had a lot of seniors and a bit of an up-and-down season with a few weeks of limited activity due to COVID restrictions, etc.
There were a lot of close games and a strong finish despite various girls fighting through injuries.” It’s true that Marshall fought more than its fair share of adversity in 2020, but battled on nevertheless. Roberts continues, “The strong finish last year gives the 2021–2022 team a lot to strive towards.”
Coach Roberts will have every opportunity to make his mark on the program. The Lady Owls return just one major contributor from last year’s squad, graduation having done its usual dirty work.
That player is senior point guard Leah Weaver (5-6), who will be the focal point of the Marshall offense this winter. “She will be a big part of what we do,” Roberts says. “She will be asked to both score and distribute—and she will deliver.”
Weaver will also be asked to provide leadership, especially acting as the bridge between the previous regime and this one. But her abilities on the court and her attitude off of it make her the ideal player to help ease that transition for all parties.
As for the rest of the starting five, Roberts says, “This is difficult to gauge as we have almost an entirely new team.”
Some of the players in the mix for starting roles, however, are senior swingman Danaisa Hammer, junior point guard Alexis Neff, junior point guard Drew Wilson, junior G/F Karsyn Fuchs, junior G/F Chylin Anderson, junior G/F Makenna Parker, sophomore G/F Mollie Sims, and sophomore G/F Holly Huston.
Coach is intentionally vague about positions because of all of the player movement position to position and coach is still betting to know this team.
While it remains to be seen who exactly will be playing for Marshall in the year ahead, Roberts has a concrete idea of how they will be playing.
Offensively, “We will play fast and establish the tempo,” he says. “We will always have five scoring threats on the floor and look to have balanced scoring.” On the other side of the court, “We will get after it on defense and much of what we do on offense is based on our defense. Many of our defensive (and offensive) principles are borrowed from Mike Anderson.”
Roberts is referring to the former Mizzou coach who cut his teeth under Nolan Richardson’s hyper-intense, 40 Minutes of Heck approach. It is a defensive setup that isn’t terribly reliant on the individual talents of the personnel running it; more crucial is the desire of each individual player to run up and down on every single possession of every single game.
In other words, it’s exactly the type of approach that a coach in Roberts’ position is wise to run. And, with his quarter-century employing a system like that, expect him to have Marshall executing this defensive system with success.
Roberts expects that “A whole host of talented (but not experienced at the varsity level) players will provide offense, energy, and key minutes.”
Still, though, everything will go through Weaver. How she manages to handle the incredible load upon her shoulders and how she responds to the pressure put upon her day in and day out, will go a long way towards indicating what kind of season the Lady Owls ultimately have.
“We can’t wait to get going!” Roberts exclaims. Things may be tough at times for Marshall this year, but they’ll be a fun team to watch and they’re in good hands with Roberts running the program.