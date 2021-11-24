MEXICO- The Mexico Bulldogs have never won a State Championship in football. But the Bulldogs are one win away from getting their shot as Mexico travels to St. Louis on Saturday to take on St. Mary's in a Class 3 semi-final.
Should the Bulldogs advance to the Class 3 State Title game they will get to play on historic Faurot Field, a field Mexico head coach Steve Haag played on for Mizzou from 1994 to 1996.
"Teaching those kids that history and having that opportunity and the community being able to travel over, yeah that would be a great thing for us," said Haag. "But we've got a big task at hand and St. Mary's wants the same thing. They want to go to Faurot and do that and experience it. So, we'll see what happens on Saturday."
Saturday's game will be a clash of contrasting styles. The St. Mary's Dragons are averaging 43 points per game this season. The (10-1) Dragons have been held below 40 points just twice this year. The Bulldogs are a "ground and pound", old-school football team that relies on the run. Mexico has rushed for 3,594 yards as a team this season, led by Anthony Shivers' 1,075 yards on the ground.
"We need to just play Mexico Football," said Haag. "We know they that they're good, we know they score points, they have on everybody. So, we can't get wrapped up in that. We have to eliminate the big plays and then when we get the ball we need to force them to become physical and tacklers."
Haag added that Mexico hopes to use it's running attack to slow things down and win the time of possession battle to control the game.
"I don't know if they've seen a team like us with what we do running the football. But we've got to make them come up there and play a little bit different defense then they've played all year and hold that ball."
Saturday's game kicks off at 2 pm at St. Mary's High School in St. Louis. KOMU 8 will have a crew in St. Louis and will have the highlights on KOMU 8 News at 6, 9 and 10.