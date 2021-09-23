MEXICO- Off to a 4-0 start the Mexico Bulldogs face a tough test on Friday night when they host the Hannibal Pirates. Undefeated through four games themselves, the Pirates have outscored their opponents 212-80 so far this season.
"They're coached well and their kids play hard and that's what I like to see," said Mexico head coach Steve Haag. "I want to test myself and our coaching staff and our kids know that. There's a little different mood this week with the game because they know who's coming to town."
Both teams are ranked entering Friday's match-up. Hannibal is 4th in class 4 while Mexico's hot start has the Bulldogs ranked 8th in Class 3. Mexico will look to match Hannibal's explosive offense. The Bulldogs are averaging 40 points per game.
"We have to test ourselves," said Haag, who will continue to rely on his experienced players after wins over Centralia, Southern Boone, Orchard Farm and Marshall.
"We've been lucky in the fact that we've put some older guys on the field. We have veteran guys that have played and so that always helps but Hannibal does too."
The Bulldogs and Pirates meet Friday at 7 pm in Mexico.