KINGDOM CITY- North Callaway's varsity baseball win streak came to a close after 4-straight games following their defeat to Mexico.
The Bulldogs got things going early, taking an early 2-0 lead.
North Callaway's Bradyn O'Neal got things going for them with an rbi groundout in the second, but that's about all they would have today.
Mexico's Jack Wilburn was dominant.
The righty tossed a 2 run complete game in a much needed win for the Bulldogs.
He would receive some insurance when the Bulldogs' bats came alive in the fourth inning which led to 6 runs.
The inning was highlighted by Chance Green's bases loaded double, that would bring in 2 runners.
Wilburn would get into the action by ripping a single that drove across another run to help his cause.
Wilburn would close out the rest of the game only giving up 1 run and showed he had complete control over this game.
North Callaway will host Elsberry on Thursday for their next game while Mexico resumes play tomorrow at Marshall.