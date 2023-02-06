COLUMBIA- The Mexico Bulldogs girls basketball team defeated the Marshall Owls by a score of 54-46 in the first game of the doubleheader.
This game went back and fourth until the end, where Mexico would use free throws to separate themselves.
Mexico's Alexis Willer would kick things off in this one, scoring a couple of nice baskets early on.
Marshall would keep right up, with a nice turn around layup by Chylin Anderson, who gave Mexico all they could handle in the post.
Mexico's Claire Hudson led all scorers with 18 pts, and she hit a three to close out the first half to give Mexico a 24-20 lead at the break.
Marshall's Brooklynn Davenport had a nice game herself, and kept Marshall in this one until late.
Hudson and the Bulldogs proved to be too much down the stretch, as they would hit their free throws and pull away late.
The second game of the doubleheader featured the varsity boys teams.
After a slow start, Mexico's D.J. Long would start things off by hitting a nice floater.
Long was all over the place tonight for the Bulldogs, getting all of his teammates involved and dished a nice pass to P.J. Perkins to get a nice basket early.
Marshall would respond with baskets from Stephen Caviness and Logan Alspach to give the Owls the lead by 1 at the break.
Second half action, and the story was Mexico's stud freshman Kaden Benne. Benne came off the bench to hit six threes in the second half!
Benne would fuel a second half thrashing of the Owls, and Mexico would run away with this one by a score of 75-46.