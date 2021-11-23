After a strong 2020-2021 campaign, Head Coach Darren Pappas and the Mexico Boy’s team are looking forward to building on the previous season’s success.
It was a historic season for the Bulldogs, winning the Montgomery County Invitational Tournament, North Central Missouri Co-Conference Champs, and their first District Championship since 2013.
They ended their season 22-4 after an OT loss to a tough Van Horn team in the Class 5 State Quarterfinals. The Bulldogs have a strong returning core this season even after graduating 4 seniors.
7 of their 12 players from the 2020-2021 quarterfinal roster will be back in action this year including last year’s leading scorer, Isaiah Reams (5-11, 170) and rebounder Daeye Miller (6-4, 180).
These guys have something to prove so expect them to have major chips on their shoulders from last year. Leading this team is Isaiah Reams, the 2020-2021 Class 5 All- State point guard, who averaged 16.5 points per game, shooting 35% from 3 point range and 62% from field goal range last year.
He is a 1000 point scorer with elite vision and playmaking skills who knows how to score and dish the ball to his teammates. A versatile player to watch for this year will be junior guard Jordan Shelton (5-11, 160).
He is an explosive athlete who has the hands and sturdiness to take the ball deep for scores all game. He has great touch around the rim and has the ability to play all 3 backcourt positions.
Returning this year also is Peyton Willer (6-0, 180), a leader on the court and strong defender who will keep opponents off balance and hopefully add some consistent perimeter offense.
Adding some depth off the bench is sophomore Damon “DJ” Long (5-11, 155). Long is a transfer from Van-Far High School who Coach Pappas calls “a point guard who has great vision and can create off the dribble.”
Expect him to play all three backcourt positions off the bench and add some offense where needed. He averaged almost 14 points per game last year and follows shots well for rebounds.
Two more guards off the bench for this Bulldog’s team are returning junior Anthony Shivers (5-7, 150), and senior Kanye Nunnelly (6-0, 165). Shivers is described as “[An] extremely quick guard who is explosive in the open court.” by Coach Pappas.
The defensive strength in this Mexico team can be found down low in seniors Michael White (6-3, 175) and Daeye Miller. White is going to be depended on this year to produce some hard earned points in the paint. Michael White is touted as “an extremely strong defender who can guard 1-5,” by Coach Pappas.
Daeye Miller rounds out the starters as a returning senior forward. Miller was named to the All-District and All- Conference team at the conclusion of last year’s season after flexing a strong 11 points per game and 8 rebounds per game.
Miller goes up for rebounds, defends well, and finishes around the rim.
“He plays much bigger than his size” according to Coach Pappas. The forwards off the bench for the Bulldogs this year are senior Dominic McKeown (6-5 190), junior Dante Kelley (6-2, 160), and sophomore Donye Nunnelly (6-3, 175).
Bringing some size and experience to the party, they will provide a tough presence in the front court due to their athleticism and tenacious attitude.
What to expect in 2021-22? Head Coach Darren Pappas said, “We feel we have added some key pieces this season that will make us even quicker on both ends of the floor each given night.”
Offensively, the Bulldog’s goals are to “Look to push the ball in transition and use our athleticism when we can, execute our sets when we have to, capitalize off opponents turnovers and control the boards each contest,” according to Coach Pappas.
Players like Reams and Shelton should be able to get that done using smart ball handling and explosive speed. Defensively, the name of the game for the Bulldogs is limiting their opponents possessions and using their athleticism to keep the other team off balance.
Coach Pappas believes“We want to win the rebounding battle each night and hold opponents to one possession each trip down the floor. If we can hold teams to 50 points or less and be on the plus side of the rebounding margin each night will give ourselves a chance to be successful.”
This Mexico team has a tougher out of conference schedule than last year, which are great opportunities for this squad to grow.
Expect the Bulldogs to have another winning record and strong conference record this year. Another playoff run this year should be expected also as their depth and experience should serve them well.