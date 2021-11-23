What a run the Lady Bulldogs of Mexico had in the 2020-21 season. They finished the season with 20 wins and only 4 losses.
The tough news was that final loss was in Districts to Kirksville. Veteran head coaches don’t dwell too much on the past. They learn from it and move on to the next practice to get better.
Mexico’s Long-time Head Coach Ed Costley has been guiding the program for 19 years. He’s compiled a 267-198 at the school and an overall coaching record of 426-293.
The next practice Coach Costley will have with his team will be in November and he will see some familiar faces. The Lady Bulldogs return a talented veteran lineup. It starts with 1st team All-State, 1st Team All-Conference and All-District senior Mya Miller (5-9).
The star guard/forward averaged 18.6ppg, 9.1rbg, 2ast, 3.2 stl; 55%FG last season. She is special and when you have a player of her abilities you build around that.
She will have her senior teammate forward Riley Thurman (5-9) right alongside. Thurman averaged 10ppg, 6rpg, 2spg; 43%FG; and was named NCMC 2nd Team All-conference, MBCA All-District, Northeast Media All-District.
Senior guard Taylor DeMint (5-6) averaged 4ppg, 1.5rpg, 1.5spg, 1.3ast last year and will be counted on again to be the leader at the point. Junior guard Lexi Willer (5-6) returns after seeing significant time last season. She can run and gun with the best of them, averaging 5.3ppg, 2.5reb, 2apg, 1.6astpg; 33%FG, 21%3FG last year.
Coach Costly will enjoy the benefit of great depth on his roster entering the year. Talented sophomore guard Jordyn Thurman (5-7) is back after averaging 2.6ppg, 1.2 reb, 1.2 ast, 42%FG, 45%3Fg as a freshman last year.
Junior forward Capri'Ona Fountain (5-9) earned a letter last year and will be a physical inside player off bench who can get rebounds on both ends of the floor. Senior guard Ruby Haefling (5'6) is a returning Letterman who coach calls a “Hard worker with good on ball energy has a knack for getting on hot streaks from three.”
Junior forward Messiah Simpson (5-9) is growing as solid role player who can make things happen on defense.
Guard Claire Hudson (5-9) is the freshman newcomer who coach explains “Could be a key part of our season. Strong on finishing in lane and good outside shooter.”
So many weapons to work with in Mexico’s Open post offense, where coach is looking for his team to create offense in early transition. The Lady Bulldogs averaged 52 points per game last year and coach sees that improving in 2021.
“Offensively our strengths hinge on our ability to create turnover opportunities and transitioning off defensive rebounds,” explains Coach Costley.
“Our strengths will be spacing the floor and attacking off the dribble. This year our outside shooting has the potential to be the best in the past few years. If we can be consistent from 3pt line.”
On defense, coach Costley and his assistant coaches Kim Costley and Makenzie Mudd, look for those same girls to excel as well, “We have a tough-nosed group of girls who are relentless on ball and creating deflections and disrupting. The versatility and ability of our players to cover for one another allows us to scramble more on the defensive end to create transition opportunities. Rebounding will be a key factor for us.”
They only allowed opponents 39 points per game last year, so any improvement there would be a huge bonus. The NCMC will not be as top heavy this year, with some teams that struggled through the odd, Covid affected season, looking to improve in 2021-22.
Mexico has some big advantages over their competition; their experience, depth and talent will all be big factors of how far this team can get in Districts and beyond. Look for another great season with a longer run at the end.