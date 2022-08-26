MEXICO − Mexico star running back Anthony "Ant" Shivers and stud linebacker Morgan Grubb were key parts of an impressive Mexico team last season.
Now, as Shivers and Grubb start their senior year, coach Steve Haag is ready for these leaders to improve.
"Expectations. This team has a lot of expectations on it to try and get to back to where we were last year and hopefully exceed what we did last year," Haag said.
Grubb, the all-state linebacker, defines the 2022 Bulldog mentality.
"Like I said earlier, we play fast and we play physical," Grubb said.
And that speed, starts with Shivers.
"We give it to Morgan, we're like a Mustang. We give it to Anthony, we're more like a Ferrari," Shivers said.
Shiver's 1,100 rushing yards last year and Grubb's stout defense have turned heads in mid-Missouri.
"Now people know when Mexico gets off the bus and they're going to give us their best shot, and we got to be ready for that," Haag said.
For Grubb, there's an extra push on and off the field - that comes from defensive coordinator Kenny Grubb.
"Yeah, that's my dad," Grubb said. "It's kind of being there knowing if you screw up really big, you also might get talked to at home, but it's not like a big thing especially, if you play well, you get more praise at home."
The Bulldog bonds will be a key component this season.
"We talk a lot, we're really close so that just helps," Shivers said.
"I think we're a family, I think we're close. I think everybody's pretty close together," Grubb said.
Mexico is back and with a conference title on their minds.
"I think we have the team to do that, we just got to go out and execute," Haag said.
Shivers and Grubb will lead that charge.