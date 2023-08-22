COLUMBIA − High schools around mid-Missouri have been forced to adjust their athletics practices and game times because of the extreme heat this week.
Excessive heat warnings are in place for all of mid-Missouri until 10 p.m. Friday. This comes as heat indices will exceed 105 degrees for the next few days.
At least five area games will kickoff at 8 p.m. Friday instead of the traditional 7 p.m. start:
- Park Hill South at Rock Bridge
- Capital City at Warrensburg
- Hannibal at Helias
- Southern Boone at Odessa
- Carrollton at Fayette
The schools made the decision to do so for the safety of all athletes, but also to comply with the Missouri State High School Activities Association's (MSHSAA) heat policy, which prohibits outdoor workouts or competitions when the temperature exceeds 92 degrees.
All fall sports begin their seasons this week. Battle High School Athletic Director Sammie Symonds says it has been a challenge trying to find space for every team to practice.
"It's almost been like playing a game of chess," she said. "We've been trying to move the pieces around to find places for everyone, we're fortunate to have so much space, but it's still been difficult trying to figure all that out."
Symonds said she's in constant communication with coaches and the athletic trainer to make sure they are following MSHSAA's policy.
She said they use an app called Zelus WBGT to monitor the temperature to make sure it's okay to practice. The app gives an exact temperature based on location, and can be programmed with the MSHSAA policy.
Symonds said they check the app at least every 15 minutes to see if the temperatures have decreased so teams can get outside and practice.
Symonds praised Battle's athletic trainer, Clay Galloway, for his efforts to aid athletes during this hot and humid week. Galloway said he's been working with the coaches to make sure athletes avoid any heat-related illnesses.
"We've been providing plenty of water breaks," Galloway said. "As well as making sure there's an ice tub next to the field if we run into any problems, but thankfully we haven't had any yet."
Galloway stressed proper nutrition as well as hydration to sustain long and intense practices and games.
"It's a lot more than just drinking water," he said. "It's eating a good diet, making sure you get sodium into your body, as well as some sugars."
Although it's been a busy week working through the challenges, Galloway said things should return to normal.
"I think [when] we get through this week, it will return to business as usual," he said. "It's August, of course it'll be hot, but I don't think we will be dealing with these issues for very much longer."