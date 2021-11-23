Dave Mahurin enters his fifth year as head coach of the Missouri Military Academy basketball program having put together a respectable 32-34 record.
Last year, the team finished with a 6-11 record, a not-terrible mark at a place not traditionally known as a basketball school.
“We struggled to find games and continuity and lost our top two players at Christmas,” Mahurin says. “However, the kids continued to improve and we won the first District playoff game in school history.”
That is certainly something for Mahurin and his staff to build on as the team gears up for the 2021 campaign.
Only one starter is back for MMA this winter: junior guard Jeremy Ansel (6-0). Ansel is a streaky shooter, but when he gets it going he can really change a game.
He averaged 5 points per game in 2020-21, but will have a lot more responsibility on his shoulders this year. He is poised to answer that call with a significantly increased scoring output this season.
Joining Ansel in the MMA backcourt is sophomore guard Nathan Dampsey (5-9). Dampsey will be tasked with setting up the team’s offense on each possession and capably distributing the ball around the arc.
If he can penetrate open lanes, that will help free space for Ansel to shoot. Ready to fill in at the guard spots are junior guard Gorka Yarte (5-8) and freshman guard Gabriel Hood (5-10).
The MMA frontcourt will be made up of sophomore forward Mason Ruckman (6-3), junior forward Ken Berwa (6-4), and senior forward Cohen Tipton (6-2). Ruckman saw a lot of minutes as a freshman, averaging 3 ppg and proving himself to be a quality defender.
Berwa is likely to be the team’s leading rebounder, and Tipton will be tasked with providing leadership on the floor and in the locker room. Providing depth in the paint for MMA are senior forward Joe Jackson (6-0), senior forward John Latinser (6-1), and junior forward Jonathon Rukangira (6-0).
Mahurin is honest as he surveys his team’s offense for 2021-22. “We hope to move the ball well and take good shots,” he says.
“It will take some time to figure out how to merge these kids, who come from different countries and cultures, into a team. We are currently focusing on fundamental skill and basic four-out-and-one-in offenses.”
MMA is far from a basketball powerhouse. Mahurin knows that a program like his needs to keep the focus narrow at first before bigger, better things can happen.
“We start every year hoping to win a game!” he says. “After that, we set a new goal. We are very young and inexperienced, but there are some definite building blocks.”
If Ansel can break out and score night in and night out, MMA will have a fighting chance in every game they play.
If the newer players can get quickly integrated and provide Ansel with additional firepower across the floor, the team is likely to exceed its six wins from a year ago.
Pulling back and examining his wider situation, Mahurin is also realistic about the distinct challenges posed to the coach at Missouri Military Academy.
“As always, it is a unique coaching assignment here at MMA,” he says. “There is no offseason program, and our kids turned over to a large degree. We are pretty much starting from scratch. However, I expect our kids to compete every night and improve throughout the season.”
It’s rare to find coaches with that level of understanding and empathy. Mahurin is proving yet again that he is the person for the job. His team will be competitive once again in 2021-22.