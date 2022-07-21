LEE'S SUMMIT- Mizzou Football picked up a major recruiting win on Thursday night when one of the state's top high school players committed to the Tigers. Lee's Summit wide receiver Joshua Manning committed to Mizzou in a ceremony at his high school.
4-star Lee’s Summit WR @joshmanning121 just committed to #Mizzou pic.twitter.com/6MkCv0kSXn— Ben Arnet (@BenArnetKOMU) July 22, 2022
Manning is regarded as a 4-star prospect by the majority of the recruiting websites and is the number 12 player in the state of Missouri according to Rivals.com. He had more than 1,200 all-purpose yards as a wide receiver and kick returner as a junior during the 2021 season.
Joshua Manning joins his older brother, Micah Manning, at Mizzou. Micah Manning is a wide receiver as well and transferred to Missouri from Iowa Western Community College during the off-season.