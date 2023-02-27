MOBERLY- Hallsville defeated Centralia 59-39 in the Class 4 District 8 Tournament Monday night.
In the first half, Centralia had a solid defense. Boen Zimmerman rejected Blake Stone's attempt for a lay-up, and the Panthers would end up holding the lead in the first half.
Hallsville cruises a win over Centralia 59-39 for the first round of the district championship, while Mexico makes a 13 point comeback to win over Moberly.
After halftime, Hallsville came out a different team. Kolton Garner was unstoppable. The 6'5 senior contributed 25 points for Hallsville.
Noah Kropf hits a buzzer beater jump shot to break the 15 point lead Hallsville obtained in the third quarter. It left the panthers hopeful for the fourth quarter, but it was unsuccessful.
- Centralia: 39
- Hallsville: 59
Mexico wins the first round of the tournament on Moberly's home court
Tyrese Rucker played a significant role in Moberly's offense by staying under the bucket and throwing it in. But it was not enough to hold off the Bulldogs. Jordan Shelton showcased his athleticism with dunks all in the first half of the game.
Mexico steals the ball from Moberly, and Damon Long rushes down the court to dunk it, but Cade Bohm instantly rejects it.
Going into halftime, Moberly led with 13 points but lost the lead shortly in the third quarter.
- Mexico: 74
- Moberly: 59