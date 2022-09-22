MOBERLY- The Spartans are off to a 2-2 beginning to their season and in addition to some new faces on the team, the coach has brought in some new ways of motivation.
Head coach Cody McDowell has brought in some former Spartan football players to try and motivate the team. Coach McDowell's techniques seem to have helped the players get amped up.
Starting quarterback Colin Huffman says it gives him a new perspective.
"Bringing them in has really brought like, what we have now into a different perspective.," Huffman said. "Because back in the day, they just have like grass, no locker room and stuff like that. It just really puts in perspective how good we have it."
He added that he and his teammates need to keep the mindset going.
"They talked about, like paying it forward, like getting better, like making better for future generations like they did for us," Huffman said.
Linebacker Gabe Flood says the alumni have helped him prepare for the game.
"Before the game, that kind of gets us in the mood and gets us going and really thinking about what this program means to us," Flood said. "And they kind of just, I don't know, hype us up, get us in the zone, locked in."
Coach McDowell says that what his players have, they should cherish.
"The turf wasn't here, the weight room and stuff that we have now maybe it wasn't as nice for them, you know, some of the older guys that have come through," McDowell said. "There's guys that have laid the foundation for this thing long before they were even here. And so when they see it firsthand, and hear it firsthand, and I think it means more."
Senior receiver Derieus Wallace says he lets the former players' motivation translate to his play on the field.
"Playing good on the field on Friday nights and giving the people in this community what they came to see," Wallace said.
Moberly takes on Fulton in KOMU 8's Game of the Week Friday at 7 p.m.