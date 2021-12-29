More than 500 female wrestlers participate in Battle's Wonder Woman Wrestling Tournament

COLUMBIA – The Wonder Woman Wrestling Tournament is back at Battle High School after last year's competition was postponed due to COVID-19.
The event will run from Wednesday, Dec. 29 to Thursday, Dec. 30.
More than 500 female wrestlers from several states, including Oklahoma, Ohio, Illinois and Missouri will participate in the competition. About 75 teams registered for the tournament.
This year, the announcer, sports photographer and four of the 10 officials refereeing the event are women.
"To my knowledge, it is the largest female tournament in the country," tournament head official Barb Brummet said. "I don't know anywhere that has these numbers."
Brummet has been involved with Wonder Woman since its conception. She helped with weigh-ins her first year before later becoming the head official.
The annual tournament got its start in 2019, when then-Battle head wrestling coach Michael Wakim pushed the district to host the tournament, according to previous KOMU 8 coverage. Wakim is now the Wonder Woman tournament director.
Brummet's ties to the tournament run deep. Not only is she passionate about empowering young female wrestlers, but she's also refereed many of the men involved with the event – including Wakim.
At 66, Brummet said her wish for the tournament moving forward is to see an all-female officiating staff.
“It’s the most emotional thing ever,” Brummet said. “I just I've dreamt of this for a very long time that I could share a locker room with other female officials, which we have here today.”
Matches began at 11 a.m. on Wednesday and will continue until 8 p.m. Wrestling will start back up at 9 a.m. Thursday. Admission is $10.