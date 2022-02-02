COLUMBIA- For only the seventh time in MSHSAA 96-year history, the organization will have a new executive director.
MSHSAA Board of Directors announced that Dr. Jennifer Rukstad has been named the seventh executive director. She will begin in late June following the retirement of current Executive Director Dr. Keith Urhahan.
"I am grateful and excited to lead and support all who make athletics and activities a great experience for the students of the state of Missouri," the Columbia native said in a press release. "As an educator, having the opportunity to work with all the great people in our member schools who have dedicated their lives in the service of kids is a tremendous honor."
Kevin Smith, who is the president of the MSHSAA Board of Directors, said he has full confidence in Dr. Rukstad.
“Missouri has established itself as one of the best Associations in the country,” said Smith stated in the press release. “We believe Dr. Rukstad will continue to build on this success while leading the Association to a bright future.”
Rukstad, who originally is from Frankford, Missouri, is currently the Assistant Superintendent for Human Resources for Columbia Public Schools.
In 24 years with CPS, Rukstad served most of that time at Rock Bridge High School, including serving as the athletic director and principal. In 2019, she became the assistant superintendent for secondary schools at CPS.
Rukstad has working experience working with the MSHSAA, a press release said. She has been a member of the MSHSAA Board of Directors and the MSHSAA Appeals Committee. During her time as Rock Bridge athletic director, she served on the Missouri Interscholastic Athletic Administrators Association (MIAAA) Board.
Rukstad has also served on the ACT Services Board of Directors, the NCAA Student Records Review Committee and the Columbia Sports Commission, a press release said.
Rukstad received a doctoral degree in Educational Leadership from the University of Missouri as well as an educational specialist in Mathematics Curriculum Leadership, a master’s degree in Educational Administration, and a bachelor’s degree in Secondary Mathematics Education.