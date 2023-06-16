The Missouri State High School Activities Association has selected Jefferson City to host the state track-and-field competitions through 2030.
The Jefferson City School District (JCSD) and Jefferson City Convention and Visitors Bureau (CVB) announced the contract Friday.
The contract gives Jefferson City the opportunity to host the state track-and-field competition from 2026 to 2030. The current contract goes through the 2024-2025 season.
The JCSD has hosted the state track-and-field meet since 2016 at Jefferson City High School. Many JC Schools faculty, students and families support the statewide competition by working in the concession stand, directing traffic, timing races, keeping records, helping with logistics and more, according to a press release.
This year's competition brought in about $4 million to Jefferson City, according to the CVB. With its new contract, the economic impact is expected to reach at least $20 million over its five-year span.