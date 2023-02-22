COLUMBIA - The Class 1 girls and Class 2 boys and girls state wrestling championships began on Wednesday.
In Class 2, both Zach Rackers of Blair Oaks and Cole Blattner of Fulton went undefeated in their respective regular seasons, and they each picked up a pair of wins Wednesday night to advance to the semi-finals. The Falcons finished the day with 46 points and sit in fifth place overall.
Centralia leads the way for Class 1 boys. The Panthers finished with 89 points, thanks in large part to brothers Bryson and Brayden Dubes, who each picked up a pair of wins to move to the semi-finals of the 106 and 120 pound weight classes, respectively. Weston Ward (126), Jesse Shannon (132), Rex Bryson (138), Kyden Wilkerson (157), Brayden Shelton (165) and Seth Hasekamp (285) all will represent Centralia tomorrow in the semi-finals as well.
Cassville and Holden sit atop the Class 1 girls leaderboard with 38 points. From mid-Missouri, Southern Boone finished day one in seventh place with 27 points. Callie Bergthold will represent the Eagles tomorrow in the semi-finals for the 115-pound weight class.