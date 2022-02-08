COLUMBIA- Matt Perkins has spent his entire life in southern Missouri, including the last three years compiling a 29-6 record as the head football coach at West Plains High School. But some time in May, Perkins and his family will move 191 miles north to Columbia when Perkins takes over the program at Rock Bridge.
"It's a great opportunity for my family kind of to get out of our comfort zone," said Perkins in a Zoom interview on Tuesday. "All we've really known is the Howell County area. But what better place to raise your family than Columbia, Missouri?"
It's not just a big move for his family. After taking the Zizzers to a pair of conference and district titles in his 3 years at West Plains in Class 4, Rock Bridge is a bump up to Class 6. The Bruins struggled to compete with the powerhouse programs in Kansas City and St. Louis towards the end of former coach Van Vanatta's tenure. Perkins is excited for the step up in competition.
"It's gonna be different," said Perkins. "I love competing whether it's Monopoly or whatever it is. I like to get after it. There's a lot of really good coaches just right there in Columbia. I've known (Hickman) Coach (Cedric) Alvis for a while and it's been a really good area for coaches. I hope to bring my thing there and do great things as well."
His "thing" is an offense designed to produce big plays. West Plains averaged 47 points per game in 2021 and went (10-2), advancing it all the way to the State Quarterfinals. The Zizzers lost that game to Hannibal 35-26 but they were the only team to play the Pirates within single digits to that point in the season.
"I think we had 35 touchdowns that were 20 yards or longer last year," said Perkins. "We're going to be aggressive. We're going to attack all parts of the field, sideline to sideline and vertically. And then we're going to be the best team running 'buck sweep' in the state. That's the plan."
The plan is to also build a program that players want to be a part of. Perkins describes his style as "player friendly".
"I want my players to want to be there. That's number one. I think we ask a lot of our kids athletically now-a-days."
"It's so hard to be a kid in today's world and try to have any down time because everybody's putting pressure on you to be here and do this and specialize and all of those things. I like to be a little bit open with my players and if they want to play baseball, go play baseball. And when it's my time to see ya, I hope to see ya."
Perkins will pull double-duty for the rest of the school year, finishing this semester at West Plains while making frequent trips to Columbia to begin building his Rock Bridge program.
"My personality is once I'm on-board with something I'm all in, I'm invested," said Perkins. "The wait to get there is gonna drive me nuts but I look forward to getting that opportunity rolling and there are big things ahead."