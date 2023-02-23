COLUMBIA - Day Two of the MSHSAA Wrestling Championships at Mizzou Arena as the Missouri Class 1 girls and boys and Class 2 boys state titles were decided. Several wrestlers from various high schools competed for a chance to accomplish their ultimate goal.
9 Mid-Missouri wrestlers won individual State Championships while Centralia took home the Class 1 team title.
In the Class 1 boys 120-pound championship, Father Tolton's Christopher Ankenman defeated Marceline's Drew Griffin by decision 3-0.
In Class 2 boys 113-pound championship, Fulton's Cole Blattner defeated Odessa's Landon Scarborough by decision 2-0.
For Class 1 girls 120-pound championship, Southern Boone's Callie Bergthold defeated Holden's Macey Greene by fall.
In Class 1 the boys 126-pound championship, Centralia's Brayden Dubes defeated Holden's Daylen Greene by decision 7-3.
Also in Class 1, the girls 135-pound championship, Jefferson City's Alexis Dunwiddie defeated Cassville's Faith James by fall.
In Class 2's boys 150-pound championship, Hallsville's Gavynn Carpenter defeated Seneca's Andrew Manley by major decision 13-2.
Class 1 boys 175-pound championship, Centralia's Brayden Shelton defeated Father Tolton's Frank Hazelrigg by tech fall.
Class 1 girls 155-pound championship, Moberly's Breanne Gibbs defeated Palmyra's Ellyse Lorenson by decision 7-0.
Class 1 boys 285-pound championship, Centralia's Seth Hasekamp defeated Penney's Dawson Miller by fall.
Centralia won the Class 1 team championship by a total of 59.5 points.
The state championships continue on Friday at Mizzou Arena as Class 2 girls and Class 3 & 4 boys are set to compete.