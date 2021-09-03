KINGDOM CITY- North and South Callaway High Schools are battling for the Callaway Cup in an early rivalry game matchup Friday night.
The Callaway Cup is a relatively new rivalry between the two schools, going back only 24 years. Although the rivalry is fairly new, both schools and communities can’t wait for the yearly matchup.
It’s a time of the year one school can claim the cup and hold the bragging rights for one year.
“It’s probably one of those games that most of the kids and the communities of both towns, both areas, you know, kind of mark on the calendar,” North Callaway Head Coach Travis Blevins said.
“We have a lot of former players, a lot of students that want to come back and watch this game, too, so it just makes it fun. It makes it unique,” South Callaway Head Coach Zack Hess said.
North Callaway is coming off an impressive 40-0 win against Louisiana High School. Meanwhile, South Callaway is looking to bounce back after a 34-12 loss on the road to Mark Twain High School.
For Blevins, the keys to winning the game this evening are simple: stop the run and limit mistakes.
For Hess, the Bulldogs need to tackle better, be more alert defensively, and offensively, they need to execute and control the tempo.
South Callaway is 15-8 in the series, claiming the cup last year, but North Callaway is looking to change that.
“They’re going to be highly motivated, and they’re playing at home, so we’re gonna get their best shot, and that makes for a fun game,” Hess said.
The South Callaway Bulldogs are on the road this evening against the North Callaway Thunderbirds.
Kick-off for the game is at 7 p.m.