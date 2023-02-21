MOKANE - North Callaway beat South Callaway 49-18 in the first round of the girl's Class 3 District 7 Tournament.
The game was a low-scoring affair for the first half. Both teams scored within the first minute of the game, but each went through scoring droughts throughout the first half.
North Callaway pulled away in the second half of the game, outscoring South Callaway 32-12. Lakyn Hartley put up 9 points in the final quarter and led the Ladybirds in the game with 19 points. Abrielle Burgher also had 17 points for North Callaway.
The Thunderbirds will play the No. 2 seed Hermann Bearcats on Thursday.