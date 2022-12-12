KINGDOM CITY - The North Callaway Thunderbirds defeat Van-Far 56-26 at home.
Van-Far's Mara Jensen scored the first six points for Van-Far. She also was the only one to make a field goal in the first quarter.
Lakyn Hartley and Abrielle Burgher each scored in the first quarter. North Callaway led 12-7 after one.
After 1Q: Van-Far 7North Callaway 12@KOMUsports pic.twitter.com/49M9YHm8f9— Chase (@ChaseMatteson) December 13, 2022
The Thunderbirds pulled away after the first out scoring Van-Far 44 to 19. This game was an EMO or Eastern Missouri Conference game.
North Callaway plays next against Louisiana on Dec. 15, 2022.