KINGDOM CITY - The North Callaway Thunderbirds defeat Van-Far 56-26 at home. 

North Callaway girl's basketball pulls away from Van-Far

Van-Far's Mara Jensen scored the first six points for Van-Far. She also was the only one to make a field goal in the first quarter.

Lakyn Hartley and Abrielle Burgher each scored in the first quarter. North Callaway led 12-7 after one. 

The Thunderbirds pulled away after the first out scoring Van-Far 44 to 19. This game was an EMO or Eastern Missouri Conference game. 

North Callaway plays next against Louisiana on Dec. 15, 2022. 

To report an error or typo, email news@komu.com.