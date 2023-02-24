MOKANE - North Callaway made history Friday night, winning a district title for the first time since 1999. The Thunderbirds defeated Hermann 55-50 in the Class 3 District 7 Championship.
This was also North Callaway's first appearance in a district final, since losing to Christian 82-48 in 2013.
"It's been a long time." North Callaway boys head basketball coach Matthew Miller said. "A lot of good guys have built this program the right way, and I couldn't be more proud of a team-right now. It's awesome for our community, our school, and our team, those guys have earned every bit of it. Man, I'm really proud of them."
The Thunderbirds jumped out to an early lead to control the first quarter, but the Bearcats led 23-22 at halftime.
That's when Matthew Weber started to take over for the Thunderbirds. Weber, who is North Callaway's all-time leading scorer, scored 14 points in the second half as the Thunderbirds led by as many as eight.
"He's a gamer, he can score." Miller said. "He almost shot us out of there for a little bit. But he got going in the second half, and he can score and put the ball in the hole. Super, super proud of him for that."
But Hermann made a comeback as Nolan Brune tied the game at 47 with 3:25 remaining in the game.
North Callaway quickly took back the lead on a Trenton Jones jumper. The Bearcats had multiple chances to tie or take the lead late, but were unable to find the bottom of the bucket as the Thunderbirds held on to win.
"We're just riding the high right now, one day at a time, one game at a time," Miller said. "We're just having fun right now, let them enjoy it this weekend, and see what happens down the road."
Weber had a game-high 20 points for North Callaway, and Braydn O'Neal also had 11 points.
Connor Coffey led Hermann with 16 points, while Parker Anderson and Brune added 12 and 10 points. The Bearcats finish the season 2022-23 season with an overall record of 22-6.
North Callaway (16-12) moves on in the Class 3 state tournament to face Cole Camp (21-7) on Feb. 27 at Capital City high school in Jefferson City. Cole Camp won their district by defeating Russellville 73-41 Friday night.