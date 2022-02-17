COLUMBIA- The snow and ice did not derail day one of the 2022 Missouri State Wrestling Championships at Mizzou Arena. Numerous Mid-Missouri stars advanced to the quarterfinals with 1st round wins on Thursday.
Class 2 powerhouse Helias picked up 9 wins in 11 1st round matches. The Crusaders sit in 2nd place in the team standings in Class 2 after one day. The Crusaders only trail Pleasant Hill by 1.5 points heading into the quarterfinals.
Mexico also shined in Class 2, advancing all 4 of their boys state qualifiers to the quarterfinals with 1st round wins.
Centralia is in the mix in Class 1 as the Panthers picked up three first round wins from Brayden Dubes at 120 pounds, Jesse Shannon at 132 pounds and Kyden Wilkerson at 145. The Panthers got two more wins in "wrestle backs" to help solidify their 3rd place standing after one day.
While Rock Bridge only advanced one wrestler to the quarterfinals, Carter McCallister remained undefeated on the season with a 1st round win over Fort Osage's Grayson Moore. Hickman's Hank and Hayden Benter both advanced with 1st round wins at 106 and 126 pounds, respectively.
Battle's Austin Wetzel won by decision to become the only Spartan to win in the boys' draw on day one.
Tolton had the most successful day of any Columbia school. All three Trailblazers, Frank Ruether, Justus Martin and Frank Hazelrigg, all won and advanced to quarters.
In the girls' tournament multiple Mid-Missouri athletes won and advanced including Jefferson City's Alexis Dunwiddie, Southern Boone's Callie Bergthold and Rock Bridge's Anna Stephens.
The 2022 MSHSAA Wrestling State Tournament continues on Friday with quarterfinals and semi-finals for all classifications starting at 9 am.