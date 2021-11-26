Craig Engelbrecht returns a bench of experienced players who no doubt remember how their first year coach nearly guided them to a District Championship. They look to improve on last season’s 10-15 and maybe include a District Championship? “Being my first season at Osage, we had an adjustment period which saw us get off to a slow start,” Coach Engelbrecht said. “We played our best ball at the end of the season. We played for a District Championship which was an exciting way to end the season.”
The 2021-22 starting line-up is full of seniors. Senior Alton Drace (5-10, 150) returns with All-District honors and will play point. Drace averages 14.7 points per game, 5.4 rebounds and shot 69% from the line. Coach Engelbrecht describes him as a good leader with great anticipation on defense. Senior Grant Steen (5-11, 155) will play shooting guard. In 2020, Steen brought home an average of 12.2 points, 2.7 rebounds and shot 88% from the line to earn All-District honors. Senior Talon Childs (5-11, 160) will play guard and is described as a very versatile player and one of the best defenders on the team. Senior Brockton McLaughlin (6-1, 170), forward, averaged 10 points and 5 rebounds per game last year. Coach Engelbrecht describes him as “a good rebounder and penetrator, hard to guard in open court.” Senior Dalton Stoecklein (6-3, 180) at forward is described as a good shooter who plays with intelligence and a great team player. “If we shoot the ball well, we have a chance to win some games, Coach Engelbrecht said. “We don't have great size so we must be relentless on the boards.”
The bench carries some experience as well with four juniors and a freshman. Junior Will Faulconer (6-1, 155) came off the bench last year and added a spark to the court. Head Coach Engelbrecht says he is a “good on-the-ball defender” and “did a good job running point for us.” Junior Jordan Whelchel (6-0, 150) helps out with outside shooting and is a good finisher at the basket. The team’s only freshman, Dayne Dupee (6-0, 150) comes in at guard as an aggressive player with good ball handling skills. Junior Hunter Graber (6-1, 165) will play forward. An excellent rebounder who has improved his shooting range.
Last year, the team allowed only 1 point more than they scored per game, scoring 65 points per game and allowing 66. It might be this tight difference and last year’s success that fuels Head Coach Engelbrecht’s short mantra of a coaching philosophy that no doubt rings in the ears of his players - “Press, Run, Rebound, Make Threes and Have Fun”. Coach says his philosophy on the game is to press the opponent into playing Osage into a full court contest where speed and intelligence wins over size. On defense: “We will try to press and create some turnovers so we can get our fast break started,” explained coach. On offense, “We want to push the ball as quickly as possible. We want our fast break to flow right into our offense.” Push, Press, Rebound – repeat.
The team looks forward to playing at rival Eldon in February – who also lost to the future District Championship team of Buffalo last year. By the time they reach that game the team should be hitting on all cylinders and gearing up for another run in Districts. This senior-heavy team mentality must be thinking of the difference between moving on and going home, what is it going to take? Head Coach Engelbrecht wants to stay focused on their main goal “We just hope to keep getting better as the year progresses and play our best ball by District time.”