In his 16 years leading the School of the Osage girls’ basketball program, Scott Rowland has put together an impressive record of 236-174. That made the Indians losing record last season an outlier in his decade and a half at the school. “Last year, we finished 11-13, which was a one-game improvement over the previous year,” Rowland says. “We were a senior-led team and the girls made it to the District Championship game for the sixth time in seven years. The team had to deal with some key injuries, but still got some quality wins throughout the year.”
While Osage graduated a good amount of talent and a decent chunk of scoring from last year, it looks to have some high-quality players ready to step into banner roles of their own. Senior guard Reese Good (5-6) is the lone returning starter back in action for Osage. Good averaged 8.1 points and 2.2 rebounds per game last winter, and showed her range from deep, connecting on 56 3-pointers over the course of the season. Her pinpoint accuracy will certainly help to spread the floor for the Indians this season. The Lady Indians two other returning players are senior guard Marley Corpe (5-6) and sophomore center Lauren Bartlett (5-11). Corpe posted 2.2 ppg, 1.2 rpg, and 1.0 assist per game in limited minutes last winter, while Bartlett pitched in with 4.5 ppg and 5.3 rpg. Corpe will be looking to increase her points and assist numbers in the year ahead, and it would be little surprise to see Bartlett among the rebounding leaders in the Tri-County at season’s end.
Two newcomers are tapped for the open starting spots on the Osage roster. Junior guard Alyssa Newberry (5-6) is an excellent ball-handler and a solid shooter who provides yet another option from deep. Sophomore forward Halle Helton (5-8) is an athletic player who can defend well and crashes the boards. These two fill out a rangy starting five for the Lady Indians who also has some shooting ability from range. Their decent size throughout could make them a difficult matchup. The Osage bench will be well stocked with newcomers in 2021. Junior forward Madden Corpe (5-7) is the lone upperclassmen coming off the bench. She’ll play alongside sophomore center Marysa Stoecklein (5-10), another player with good height. Also getting time in the post is freshman forward Elizabeth Yoder (5-8). Out on the perimeter will be freshman guard Andie Job (5-6) and freshman guard Emma Faulconer (5-7).
Coach Rowland foresees a team that will move the ball quickly and hit the glass with aggression. “The ball has to go inside to either be scored or passed,” he says. “We hope to take many threes and be a good offensive rebounding team. About 75% of our scoring graduated, so there will be many opportunities for new people to step up and take shots.” He’s got a good array of players who can capably hit those shots, so it’s safe to expect Osage to put up some serious points in 2021.
As Rowland scans the slate ahead, he says, “This is going to be an interesting season. We replace more than we have at any point in my time here at Osage. It is an opportunity for new people to be successful. We play in a brutal conference and have many quality opponents on our schedule, so we will be tested. I look forward to working with this group of girls as we strive to reach our potential.” If this team can hit its shots and play solid defense, they will get the Lady Indians back on the right side of .500.