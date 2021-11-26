Last season the Paris Coyotes struggled on the court. Their uneven play led to an 8-15 record and an early exit in Districts. They lost many close games throughout the season and could never get any momentum going. Many young players received good quality court time which bodes well for this upcoming year.
There will be a fresh start in Paris this season as Head Coach Jeremy Skinner takes over the program. He has been a part of the Paris basketball program in different capacities for 17 years, so he is very familiar with the Coyotes. He also brings with him great enthusiasm and knowledge of the game to try to get the Paris Coyotes back winning those close games in 2021-22.
As Coach Skinner and his Assistant Coach Collin Huffman, looked over video from last season, they feel that they won’t be able to pin down a starting line-up until they get through the first couple weeks of practices in November. “The starting lineup is up in the air,” explained Coach Skinner. “We have a pretty even talent level across about nine players, so it is going to come down to who works the hardest and plays the best defense.” Even the exact positions players will be playing are flexible going into the season.
Last year, sophomore Colton Kendrick (5'9) started and averaged 20 minutes per game and 4.8 pts, 2.2 reb and ast, 1.1 stl per game. Sophomore Walter Rucker (6'2) has good size for an inside player or post player. The bulk of the lineup is very junior heavy. These players have had some varsity experience over the last couple years and that will come in handy when they are trying to put together more wins back to back. Junior Ryan Bried (5'9) is more of a guard type and a very good ball handler, Junior Evan Smothers (6') has good size and can score anywhere around the rim, Junior Colton Poddany (6'1) has all the tools to be a very solid post player and has been working on his shooting all off-season.
All of these players logged solid court time last season and averaged between 10-12 minutes per game. Each added a couple of points and rebounds per game as well. There will be some newcomers as well. Junior Mason Edwards (5'9) worked hard this summer and should contribute this season after playing on JV last year. Junior newcomer Alex Willams (6'7) is going to play this year and will add some height to the inside. The Coyotes will miss junior guard Owen Totten and junior Donald Jones, both sustained injuries this Fall and will miss the season.
When the Coyotes have the ball Coach Skinner wants them to be aggressive and attack the basket, but he wants them to play smart as well. “We want to push the ball when we can, but if nothing is there, set it up and take our time to get a good shot.” Every possession counts, especially in the close games Paris is used to. Last season, the Coyote offense only averaged 44 points per game. They were unable to consistently score each and every night sometimes being in the low 30s but sometimes exploding into the 60s. “The scoring should be pretty evenly spread out, so hopefully we will be a little tougher to guard since teams have to pay attention to everyone and won't be able to key on just one or two players,” coach explained.
On the defensive end, coach describes his philosophy “We want to just get down there and out work the other team. We also want to be the more physical team that is willing to do the little things to win each possession.” The Lewis & Clark Conference will be loaded at the top, but there will be plenty of opportunities for Paris to string together some wins. Some big early season games vs Mark Twain (Nov 23-Home) and at South Shelby (Nov 30-Away) will be good gauges as to how this new group is progressing.