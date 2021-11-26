After a 2019 in which the Paris girls program made the State Quarterfinals, the team was probably due for a bit of a letdown in 2020. “Last season we were coming off a quarterfinal appearance, having lost four key players to graduation,” Head Coach Garrett Thomas says. “We went into the season with only two players with significant varsity experience. We got off to a slow start but played with a lot more consistency after Christmas break.” The Coyotes finished with a record of 10-13, which is certainly nothing to sneeze at, especially considering the unique demands of playing through a pandemic.
Going into 2021, “We graduated two seniors who were both key statistical contributors, but are returning seven players who all played significant minutes on last year's squad,” Thomas says. That includes senior F Gracie Hatton (5-8), the team’s leading returning scorer and rebounder. Hatton posted a nice stat line of 6.3 points, 6.6 rebounds, 1 steal, and 1 assist per game in 2020. As the focal point of the Paris offense this winter, those numbers are likely to skyrocket. Joining her at forward is senior F Kendall Mason (5-7). Mason averaged 3.0 points and 2.5 rebounds last year, and she will be called upon in 2021 to use her outside-scoring ability more to help space the floor.
Along with Hatton and Mason, senior PG Carlee Long (5-7) is the Coyotes’ third and final returning starter this season—and she just may end up being the most important of all three. Long averaged 3.7 PPG, 3.5 RPG, 1.1 APG, and 1 SPG last winter, and Thomas sees a big year ahead from her. “Carlee is also much improved offensively from last season,” the coach says. “This summer she did a great job getting her teammates the ball in positions to score.” Continuing to do exactly that will be crucial to Paris’s success in the year ahead.
Slated for a starting spot in 2021 is sophomore G Maura Crusha (5-7). In limited minutes as a freshman, Crusha averaged 1.6 PPG, 1.2 RPG, and 0.7 SPG. Her quickness and physicality were evident for all to see, and the coach likes what he’s seen as of late. “Maura improved a lot over the summer,” Thomas says. “She should be one of our main offensive contributors.” Also set to contribute is sophomore G Kameron Arnett (5-4), one of the team’s better shooters and a player who has improved loads over the offseason.
The Paris frontcourt will have significant depth, with three quality players ready to pitch in. Junior F Rachel Shoemaker (5-7) is a particularly athletic defender, sophomore F Riley McKinney (5-8) is someone Thomas says has “the ability to be one of our main scorers in the paint this season,” and junior F Baylee Wade (5-7) is an aggressive defender and solid rebounder who posted 1.3 PPG and 2.8 RPG a year ago.
It’ll be tough to replace Nicole Skinner, the two-time All-Conference and All-District player who led Paris with 14.6 PPG and 6 RPG last winter, but Thomas has a wealth of quality basketball players at his disposal in 2021. “I see our team having several different leading scorers over the course of the year,” the coach says. “We have a good mix of upper and underclassmen, and our philosophy depends a lot on how our young players look after a year of experience at the varsity level.”
He adds, “I’m looking forward to seeing each of our players expand on what they were able to accomplish last year.” If the Coyotes can score early and often, they could well be a force in the Lewis & Clark this winter.