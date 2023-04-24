Parmer scores twice, Tolton shuts out Southern Boone 2-0

COLUMBIA - Macie Parmer provided all the offense the Blazers needed on Monday, as her two goals powered Tolton to a 2-0 win over Southern Boone.
Both of Parmer's goals happened in a five-minute span in the 1st half. Her first came off of a corner kick when the ball deflected off of an Eagle defender before Parmer tapped it in to open the scoring in the 20th minute. Parmer would double the lead in the 25th minute by cashing in on a breakaway.
Neither team scored in the second half, in large part due to several challenging saves from the Southern Boone goalkeeper Claire Pickett. Pickett had her hands full throughout the contest but managed to keep the Eagles in the game with some timely saves, including one in the second half in which she made a diving effort to keep the ball from rolling across the goal line.
With the win, the Blazers snap the Eagles' five-game win streak and improve to 7-5 on the season. Tolton will look for their second straight win on Wednesday when they host Battle.
Southern Boone drops to 11-5 on the year and will look to bounce back on Tuesday when the Eagles host Dixon.