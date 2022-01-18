Without the fanfare of a social media announcement, former Rock Bridge Bruin running back Nathaniel Peat transferred to Mizzou from Stanford. The Tigers made the announcement in a Twitter post welcoming new players to the program on the first day of the new semester on Tuesday.
8⃣ 𝓷𝓮𝔀 Tigers joining our program today❕Let's 𝙤𝙛𝙛𝙞𝙘𝙞𝙖𝙡𝙡𝙮 welcome to Joseph Charleston (@jcharleston28)! 🐅#MIZ 🐯🏈 pic.twitter.com/gMEZ4DUDhX— Mizzou Football (@MizzouFootball) January 18, 2022
Peat comes to Missouri after three seasons at Stanford. He rushed for 665 yards and 4 touchdowns at Stanford from 2019 to 2021. 404 of those yards and three of those TD's came in 2021. Peat was also an effective kick returner for the Cardinal, averaging 24.5 yards per return. He will have two years of eligibility remaining at Missouri.
Peat is returning to his hometown to finish his college career. He was a consensus top 25 running back in the country coming out of high school after earning All-State honors in 2017 and 2018. Peat is Rock Bridge's all-time leading rusher with more than 4,400 career rushing yards that included a school-record 379 yard game. He set single-season records as a senior with 2,529 rushing yards and 24 touchdowns.
Peat's arrival was confirmed by Mizzou in a series of tweets that also confirmed fellow transfers Joseph Charleston (DB, Clemson), Tyrone Hopper (DE, North Carolina), Jayden Ternigan (DL, Oklahoma St.), Dreyden Norwood (DB, Texas A&M), Bence Polgar (OL, Buffalo) and Cody Schrader (RB, Trumanm St.).