COLUMBIA - The Rock Bridge boys soccer team hosted Capital City in their last game of regular season play before heading into postseason.
The Bruins snatched the 2-0 win over the Cavaliers, shutting them out and ending their 3-game win streak.
Although the score was close, that didn't stop the Bruins from keeping the ball on the Cavaliers end of the field and dominating the game's pace.
Throughout the game, the Bruins created multiple opportunities to score but struggled to get shots on goal.
When shots were on goal, Capital City's goalie, Mekhi Dennison kept the game close and made multiple saves in the cold, wet conditions.
Rock Bridge is now 20-1 and hasn’t lost since Sept. 15 — its only defeat of the season against Rockwood Summit.
Now, the Bruins are preparing to head to Blue Springs High School on Oct. 29 for their first postseason game against Truman High School at noon.