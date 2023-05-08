COLUMBIA- Rock Bridge hosted Rolla for their senior night, and did not disappoint.
The first half was all about goalie Brooke Bess, who made multiple highlight-reel saves to keep the Bulldogs off the board.
The game was scoreless at halftime, but the Bruins would change that early in the second half.
Freshman Lea Metz started things off scoring off a nice pass from Mizzou Commit Madison Hendershott.
Then, Harper Hairston buried one for the Bruins on the next possession to make it 2-0.
Lea Metz would set up Hendershott to make it 3-0.
Rolla would tack one on late off of a penalty, but it would not be enough.
Senior Noel Wheeler got in on the fun by scoring one late to add insult to injury as Rock Bridge wins again, 4-1.