COLUMBIA - Rock Bridge came out firing against an undersized and undermanned Northeast Kansas City team to win 82-15.
The Bruins scored the first nine points and never looked back as they cruised to the 67-point victory and finished the season with a home record of 6-1.
Brady Davidson and Kanyon Hummel led Rock Bridge with 16 points each, while Brady Bowers and Reese Minnix added 11 points each themselves for the Bruins.
Rock Bridge (18-6) will next close out CMAC conference play at Helias Catholic (14-11) on Feb. 24.