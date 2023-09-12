JEFFERSON CITY-- Rock Bridge Softball won their fourth consecutive game on Tuesday evening, taking down Jefferson City 6-3.
The Bruins got off to a strong start offensively in the early innings, plating five of their six runs in the game's first three innings.
Junior Addie Morris drove home Cydney Fullerton in the opening frame, followed by a Molly Murphy infield base hit in the second inning, scoring Hayden Bush.
Rock Bridge will play at home this weekend in the Southside Classic, with scheduled matchups against Southern Boone, Camdenton, and Eureka, while Jefferson City will host the Lady Jay's Classic.