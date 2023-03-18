SPRINGFIELD - Rock Bridge had a tough time scoring on the offensive as Incarnate Word rolled past the Bruins 57-30 to win the MSHSAA Class 6 state championship.
The 30 points is Rock Bridge's season low as the Red Knights won their sixth consecutive state title. This excludes the 2019-20 season that ended due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
The victory also marked Incarnate Word's 100th straight win as they have not lost since Feb. 8, 2020 to Rock Bridge.
Kaylynn Janes had a team high of 19 points and five assists for the Red Knights and Nebraska commit Natalie Potts helped with 17 points and nine rebounds.
Mari Miller led the Bruins with 12 points, while Jayda Porter added four points and five blocks. Rock Bridge finishes the season in second place with a record of 24-8.