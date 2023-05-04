WARDSVILLE- Blair Oaks came into this game ranked 8th in the state for class 4, while Rock Bridge came in ranked third for class 6.
There could only be one winner.
Blair Oaks felt the roar of the home crowd on senior night, capitalizing early in this one.
In the bottom of the first with runners on first and second, a wild pitch would advance them, and then Blair Oaks would tally one first on a balk.
Chase Schneiders had things going for the Falcons early, pitching the first 4 frames scoreless.
Up 1-0 in the fourth inning, Schneiders would receive some insurance when Warren Davis singled up the middle to score a runner that would extend the Falcons lead to 2-0.
Rock Bridge then came to life.
With runners on second and third, outfielder Braedyn Boatright laid a bunt down the third base line that caused an arrant throw to first to score their first run.
After a walk and an error, the bases were loaded again.
The Bruins would hit a sac fly that Cullen Snow would come into score on to tie the game.
Then, 2 more walks would score yet another runner to put the Bruins on to 3-2.
The Bruins turned to lefty Mark Brown to come into the game to close it out.
With runners on first and second and nobody out, Brown would strike out the next 2 batters.
After a tough at bat, Brown would get Chase Schneiders to rip a hard liner to second base that would be caught to end it.
Brown and the Bruins were able to fend off the Falcons in this heavyweight battle.
Rock Bridge will resume play tomorrow when they host Kickapoo.
Blair Oaks will resume play at home tomorrow when they host Centralia.