COLUMBIA - Rock Bridge girls soccer left no doubt against Battle on Wednesday night, defeating the Spartans 8-0.
Despite a sequence of early saves from Battle goalkeeper Ainsley Craver, the Bruins lit up the scoresheet in the first half. Ella Hendershot opened up the scoring in the third minute, tapping in a goal from inside the six-yard-box after a cross from Lia Metz.
Noel Wheeler found the back of the net for Rock Bridge in the 26th minute to double the lead, and then seconds later, Metz continued her impressive half with long goal from just outside the penalty area.
A Battle own goal sealed a five-goal first half from Rock Bridge. The Bruins would add three more in the second half enroute to a convincing 8-0 victory.
Rock Bridge improves to 2-0 on the season and hosts Blue Springs South on Friday. Battle drops to 0-2 and will look for their first win in the Chris Hotop Classic this weekend.