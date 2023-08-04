COLUMBIA − Rock Bridge senior quarterback Sam Kaiser committed to play college football at Harvard, he announced on social media Friday afternoon.
105% committed 🛡️@Coach_Perkins @CoachAHarrell11 @HarvardFootball pic.twitter.com/fYV1IJEwvy— Sam Kaiser (@SamKaiser11) August 4, 2023
Kaiser chose Harvard over Arkansas State, which he visited in late July. Kaiser told KOMU 8 Sports Director Ben Arnet that he fell in love with the city of Boston and the Harvard campus on a visit earlier this summer.
"It's gonna set me up for my whole life and it's such a strong academic university," Kaiser said.
Kaiser is the younger cousin of former Mizzou and All-SEC quarterback Drew Lock, who currently plays for the Seattle Seahawks. Even though Harvard has only produced one NFL quarterback, Ryan Fitzpatrick, Kaiser thinks playing in Cambridge will not hold him back.
"I think I can still get where I want to go going to Harvard and that's the NFL," Kaiser said. "I think it'll set me up and it's a great place."
Kaiser and Rock Bridge open the 2023 football season against Park Hill South in Columbia on Friday, Aug. 25.