JEFFERSON CITY - The Rock Bridge Bruins overpowered the Helias Crusaders with their constant offensive attacks to win 7-0 in Wednesday's soccer game.
In the first half the Bruins had many chances, but several of them were taken away by saves from Crusaders goalie Quentin Goldman.
Rock Bridge kept up the attacks and got on the board first in the 9th minute. Chas Colbert stole a pass from Goldman and put in a shot to the back of the net to put the Bruins up 1-0.
The score remained the same until the 41st minute, when Rock Bridge got a corner kick and took advantage. Colbert ripped a corner into the box and Nicholas Timbrook put away a header to extend the lead to 2-0. Only a minute later, Joshua Imhoff scored on a strike from outside the box to go into the locker room up 3-0.
In the second half, Rock Bridge picked it up where they left off and added four more goals to seal the 7-0 victory.
Rock Bridge will play their next game at the Rockwood Summit Tournament next Tuesday and Helias will play tomorrow away against Father Tolton.