COLUMBIA − The Rock Bridge Bruins needed just three innings of play in Tuesday's contest against Battle, recording a 15-0 run-rule victory over the Spartans.
The Bruins scored four runs in the first and third innings, with a seven run inning in-between in the second. Senior Addie Morris hit a pair of home runs in the first and second inning, before drawing a hit by pitch in the third inning.
Freshman Hayden Bush added to the offense with a two-run double with the bases loaded in the third inning to reach the 15 run lead for the run-rule.
Battle was only able to record two hits in their three innings at the plate. The Spartans (0-7) will search for their first victory again on Wednesday night against Rolla at home, while Rock Bridge will compete in a tournament in Kansas City this weekend.