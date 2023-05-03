COLUMBIA - Rock Bridge baseball and girls' soccer escaped with wins on the road at Hickman on Wednesday night.
Bruins baseball improved to 24-4 on the season with its 4-3 win in extra innings over the Kewpies. Rock Bridge fell behind twice in the ballgame but managed to tie the game twice before scoring the go-ahead run off a balk in the top of the eighth.
After a quality start from Dane Gray, Ty Thompson delivered a strong scoreless two innings to close out the game. Both Gray and Hickman starter Braden Hemmer surrendered three runs over six innings of work. Hemmer also homered in the ballgame.
Tonight's soccer matchup was also unable to be decided in regulation. A scoreless game well into the second half turned exciting when Madison Hendershott put Rock Bridge on top momentarily, only to have the lead erased just minutes later.
Kylar Serio scored the game-winner for the Bruins in extra time to clinch Rock Bridge's fourth straight win.