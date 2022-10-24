Rock Bridge will face the winner of Kickapoo and Nixa in the first round of state.

COLUMBIA - The Rock Bridge Bruins defeated the Blue Springs Wildcats in straight sets to win the MSHSAA Class 5 District 5 title. 

The first set the Bruins had control throughout. 2021-2022 Missouri Volleyball Gatorade Player of the year, Ella Swindle, dominated at the net with multiple kills. Lily Dudley also made multiple nice plays. Rock Bridge won the first set 25-18. 

In the second set, Blue Springs took an early lead and it wasn't until the 31st point of the set where the Bruins able to hold any lead. Following taking the lead at 16-15, Rock Bridge held on to win the second set 25-21 electrifying a full student section. 

In the third set, it went back and forth but Lily Dudley continued to make plays to help Rock Bridge. Kyra Thomas and Addysen Alvis were also impactful in the third set lifting Rock Bridge to win the set and get the sweep over Blue Springs. 

The Bruins swept every matchup in the Class 5 District 5 tournament to win title.

To report an error or typo, email news@komu.com.