COLUMBIA - The Rock Bridge Bruins defeated the Blue Springs Wildcats in straight sets to win the MSHSAA Class 5 District 5 title.
The first set the Bruins had control throughout. 2021-2022 Missouri Volleyball Gatorade Player of the year, Ella Swindle, dominated at the net with multiple kills. Lily Dudley also made multiple nice plays. Rock Bridge won the first set 25-18.
WATCH: Lily Dudley and Ella Swindle were making plays for the Bruins left and right tonight as they helped Rock Bridge capture the district title! (@lily_dudley5, @ellaswindle_, @rbhsbruinbear, @athletics_cps) @KOMUsports pic.twitter.com/TC3yHyFcTq— Chase (@ChaseMatteson) October 25, 2022
In the second set, Blue Springs took an early lead and it wasn't until the 31st point of the set where the Bruins able to hold any lead. Following taking the lead at 16-15, Rock Bridge held on to win the second set 25-21 electrifying a full student section.
In the third set, it went back and forth but Lily Dudley continued to make plays to help Rock Bridge. Kyra Thomas and Addysen Alvis were also impactful in the third set lifting Rock Bridge to win the set and get the sweep over Blue Springs.
Final:Blue Springs 0Rock Bridge 3Bruins (@rbhsbruinbear) capture the Class 5 District 5 title in straight sets! 🏆🏐@KOMUsports @MSHSAAOrg @athletics_cps pic.twitter.com/HUiXoSrHOO— Chase (@ChaseMatteson) October 25, 2022
The Bruins swept every matchup in the Class 5 District 5 tournament to win title.