COLUMBIA- Ben Loeb, the state of Missouri's all-time winningest high school tennis coach, is "partially" retiring, leaving his position as boys tennis coach at Rock Bridge High School. Starting this Fall Loeb will only coach the girls team at Rock Bridge, he shared in a text message on Tuesday afternoon. Loeb currently holds a state-record 1,192 career wins as a head coach of both boys and girls tennis.
Loeb has been coaching a tennis team in Columbia for the past 36 years, first at Mizzou (1986-88) then at Hickman High School (1989-94) and finally for the past 28 years at Rock Bridge. His teams have made 42 trips to the state final four (21 boys appearances and 21 girls appearances) and won 19 State Championships (9 boys championships and 10 girls titles). Loeb said he still enjoys coaching and is excited to continue with the Bruin girls in the Fall but the time was right to move towards retirement.
"My wife and I want to start to spend some time in the winter and into the spring in Arizona while I'm still active enough to enjoy it," said Loeb, who added that the timing of his son's recent graduation from Rock Bridge also factored into the decision. Loeb had coached his son the past few seasons.
Ultimately Loeb went out on a high note on the boys side this past spring with a state record 21st straight district championship. A member of the Missouri Sports Hall of Fame, Loeb has never had a losing season.
"It's always a great journey with the kids every season," said Loeb. "I've give so much but I've also gotten a lot in return."
NOTE: This story was corrected to clarify that Loeb is not fully retiring and plans to continue coaching the Rock Bridge girls tennis team.