COLUMBIA − Rock Bridge High School has named its next head football coach after a nearly 3-month search.
Former West Plains coach Matt Perkins will serve as new head coach, pending approval from the Columbia Board of Education.
Perkins steps in after Van Vanatta's departure in November.
Perkins leaves West Plains after three seasons and a 29-6 record. He captured two Ozark Conference titles and two Missouri State High School Activities Association District Championships.
A news release from Rock Bridge said Perkins will bring a "unique and successful offensive philosophy," referencing his 3-year straight 5,000 yard seasons. His teams also averaged more than 40 points per game during those 3 years, according to a news release.
In 2020 and 2021, Perkins was named the Southwest Missouri Football Coaches Association Coach of the Year.
"I am grateful for the opportunity to bring my family to Columbia and join the Rock Bridge Bruins family. We cannot wait to meet the players and staff and to get started lighting up the scoreboard," Perkins said.
Perkins and his wife Amanda will move to Columbia with their three children.