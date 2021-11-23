Rock Bridge Head Coach Jim Scanlon reflects on last year, “Last season we were 14-8 and finished 2nd in CMAC Conference. We made the District title game and lost to Washington. We had some young guys playing last year mixed in with some inexperience.”
Those young guys now make the next step in their progression. That youth movement also had a purpose because these were some talented players with a lot of energy. They’re looking forward to making a mark this season.
Senior guard Hudson Dercher (6'2, 180) leads the way. He was an All-District and All-Conference performer last year and averaged 10.8 ppg. He is a tremendous worker and as the Captain will be counted on to lead this team. Last season he was the team’s leading scorer and rebounder and he is also tasked with guarding and shutting down the opponent’s best player.
Junior Brady Bowers (6'0, 165) averaged 4.0 ppg and coach states “he had tremendous summer and will be our starting point guard.”
Junior guard Andrew May (5'10, 165) is an excellent passer and plays aggressive defense.
Junior swingman Ben Linnemeyer (6'5, 190) averaged 5.2 ppg as a part-time starter last season. He has excellent size for a guard and is an excellent 3pt shooter.
The Bruins look for junior forward Kanyon Hummel (6'9, 200) to be a dominant force down in the post. He was selected All-District and averaged 7.5ppg. One thing a team looking to make some noise in the playoffs needs is depth especially for the long season and the Bruins have great depth with experience and good size.
Both Nate Norris (G/F, 6'3, 200, Sr.) and Mark Hajicek (G, 6'2, 170, Jr.) started a handful of games last season. Norris averaged 7.4 ppg during his minutes last year.
A trio of junior guards; Connor Rowling (6'1, 170), Tucker Hurt (6'1, 175) Devin Reichard (6'2, 175) provide backcourt depth. Junior forward Brock Bieske (5'11, 165) is a solid rebounder and can support in the low post. “Our offensive strengths are that we are very balanced,” explained Coach Scanlon. “We have a lot of guards who can shoot it and also attack off the dribble. There are a lot of interchangeable players who can play different positions. We also have some bigs who are skilled and can score in the paint. We do not have one guy who will lead us in scoring each night but have a bunch of different guys who can score the ball which is a strength. This group plays well together and share the ball extremely well.”
The Bruins produced an average of 60 points per game last year. On the defensive end, coach says “we want to play solid defense that starts with communication and trust. We want to protect the paint and contest shooters. We want to limit teams to one shot and out on the defensive end and want to create turnovers that lead to transition on the offensive end. Rock Bridge is known for solid man to man defense, but will also switch it up and play zone. We want to press and create turnovers.”
They performed well last season allowing opponents 52 points per game last year. Coach Scanlon has been at this a while, 37 years to be exact, so he has seen his shares of ups and down with his 694- 209 record at the school. This year should keep trending up, building on last season’s 14 wins.
He along with his Assistant Coaches Blair Scanlon, Mike Smith and Josh Nickell are ready to get the season started, “We are excited about the potential of this year's group and are confident they can carry on the proud tradition of Rock Bridge Basketball. Our team always has the same goals every year of winning the conference, winning the district, and making a deep playoff run. Rock Bridge has a proud Boys Basketball tradition and this group is pretty confident about carrying on that tradition.”